I don't know about you, but whenever I've hosted Thanksgiving over the past few years, I've easily spent at least $500 on food, decorations and everything in between.

Maybe that's because I live in New Jersey, where apparently EVERYTHING costs more. Or maybe it's because I can't seem to do anything in life small. Either way, I was surprised to learn that some Americans may actually need to borrow money just to host Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Seriously. We're talking about turkey, stuffing and credit card bills.

Americans Expect to Spend Hundreds Hosting Thanksgiving

According to a new survey from LendingTree, just 51% of Americans say they might host Thanksgiving dinner this year. That's down from 59% in 2025.

Those who are considering hosting expect to spend an average of $427 on food, drinks and housewares. That's up from $414 last year.

And it's not just hosts feeling the financial pressure. More than half (53%) of Americans planning to celebrate say inflation is affecting their holiday plans or budget.

Some are changing what they serve, 22% plan to use more coupons, and 14% are cutting back on guests.

Some Thanksgiving Hosts May Need to Borrow Money

Here's the statistic that really caught my attention: 62% of potential Thanksgiving hosts say they may need to borrow money to cover the festivities.

That includes 38% who expect to use credit cards and 18% who may turn to buy now, pay later services.

So, I guess my $500 Thanksgiving party isn't looking quite so outrageous after all.

Maybe it's time I start asking everyone attending to contribute a little more to the shindig. Because as much as I love hosting Thanksgiving, I'd also love to enjoy the holiday without a financial hangover!

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