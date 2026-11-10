Not all holiday fun in South Jersey has to break the bank. In fact, there's a Christmas tradition my family has enjoyed for years that costs so little, there's still plenty of money left over to grab dinner afterward.

Yes… EVEN in this economy!

I'm talking about McNaughton's Holiday Walk Through in Cherry Hill. If you've never experienced it, you're missing out on one of those adorable holiday traditions that makes Christmas feel a little more magical.

McNaughton's Holiday Walk Through Is Back!

This longtime South Jersey BELOVED Christmas tradition is officially open for the holiday season, and there are some new things to check out this year.

Visitors can walk through precious Christmas displays featuring beloved holiday scenes, characters and animatronics. This year, McNaughton's has added more than 20 NEW animatronics, along with a FREE outdoor inflatable walk-through on evenings and weekends, weather permitting.

Even better? Admission is just $4 per person! And yes, they accept credit cards now, too.

You'll find McNaughton's at 351 Kresson Road in Cherry Hill.

When Can You Visit Santa at McNaughton's?

The Holiday Walk Through is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from noon to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa also has scheduled appearances throughout November and December. There's even something special for four-legged family members: December Wednesdays are Pet Nights with Santa!

Keep in mind that Santa's schedule can change, and the outdoor display may close during rain, snow or high winds. Check McNaughton's social media before heading over.

Honestly, a $4 Christmas outing that the whole family can enjoy? That's a holiday miracle in my book!

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