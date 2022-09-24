NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 9/24

Advisories

—High Risk of Rip Currents for the Jersey Shore once again. Surf conditions will be very rough and very dangerous.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves2 - 5 feet
WindsFrom the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 76°
(Normal 66° - 70°)
Air Temperature69° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset6:45am - 6:54pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:33a		Low
Sat 1:37p		High
Sat 7:40p		Low
Sun 2:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:07a		Low
Sat 1:01p		High
Sat 7:14p		Low
Sun 1:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:21a		Low
Sat 1:13p		High
Sat 7:28p		Low
Sun 1:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:03a		Low
Sat 1:05p		High
Sat 7:10p		Low
Sun 1:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:34a		High
Sat 11:13a		Low
Sat 5:42p		High
Sat 11:20p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:20a		Low
Sat 1:27p		High
Sat 7:28p		Low
Sun 2:03a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:08a		High
Sat 10:20a		Low
Sat 5:16p		High
Sat 10:27p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:07a		Low
Sat 1:58p		High
Sat 8:17p		Low
Sun 2:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:11a		Low
Sat 1:05p		High
Sat 7:21p		Low
Sun 1:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:34a		Low
Sat 1:29p		High
Sat 7:53p		Low
Sun 2:05a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:13a		Low
Sat 1:16p		High
Sat 7:30p		Low
Sun 1:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:14a		Low
Sat 2:07p		High
Sat 8:30p		Low
Sun 2:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. SE swell 2 to 4 ft at 10 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. SE swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S at 6 seconds after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. SW swell 2 to 5 ft at 4 seconds. Light swells. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. S swell 3 to 6 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. S swell 2 to 5 ft at 6 seconds. Light swells.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.

TUE: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

