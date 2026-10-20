Have you heard? We're taking a ship full of listeners to Bermuda in July, and we'd love for you to join us!

The Joe and Jahna Cat Country Cruise is happening and if you want to go, you need to book your space today!

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The Cat Country Cruise to Bermuda is July 22 - 29, 2027

Cabins are being claimed for the Joe and Jahna Cat Country Cruise - are you going with us?

Here are the Top 20 Reasons to Join us on the Cat Country Cruise:

1. We're sailing on the Norwegian Pearl - it's a gorgeous ship with plenty to do!

2. Pink! Bermuda has beautiful pink, sandy beaches.

3. The Cruise Express Shuttle. No driving or parking hassles. Our bus picks you up at Stockton University and talks you right to the ship, docking in Philadelphia. (Your vacation starts the moment you board the bus with us!)

4. You get to hang with us - Joe and Jahna! Actually, we are looking forward to getting to hang with you!

5. 7 Days of FUN! No work, no responsibilities, no worries!

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Image

6. Your Unlimited Beverage Package is included! When you join our cruise, the drinks are included! Woohoo!

7. Specialty Dining Restaurants! Your Joe and Jahna cruise includes a specialy dining package to enjoy those upscale restaurants on the ship.

8. Cat Country Cocktail Party with Joe and Jahna! We are planning to have a blast! This is exclusive, for only "our people!"

9. Make New Friends! You'll meet all of our Cat Country people. Also, lots of cruise people. Let's have a great time!

10. No Hidden Fees. With the Joe and Jahna package, all fees, taxes, and port charges are included.

11. Tipping Taken Care Of. Your package pre-pays all your gratuities, Let's just go have fun!

12. Best Sleep Ever! I love sleeping on the ship! That rocking puts me right to sleep.

Photo by Peter Hansen on Unsplash Norwegian Cruise Line On The Water

13. Connect With Home. Your Joe and Jahna package include WiFi minutes. Connect with love ones? Yes! Connect with work? Sorry, boss, no signal all week!

14. Choose Your Cabin! Whatever works for you: interior, ocean view, balcony. Your choice!

15. Sun and Water. Yeah, we live near the ocean...but, for this week, we're living ON the ocean!

16. Explore Bermuda! We mentioned the pink, sandy beaches, but you'll discover Bermuda is so much more!

17. Relax! For a whole week, do what you want, when you want! (And maybe, with a drink in your hand!)

18. 4 Days at Sea. We're spending 4 whole days sailing. That's 4 days to try out the pools, the bars, the whole ship.

19. Take Photos. Lots of photos! The ship is photo friendly, and so is Bermuda!

20. Spread Out the Cost. Just $125 down today holds your spot on the cruise. Final payment isn't due `til March 2027.

21. See Joe and Jahna wear matching outfits! (Sorry, this is a LIE. It's Jahna's dream, but it ain't happening! LOL!)

Book your Joe and Jahna Cruise now, right here.

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