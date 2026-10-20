Most find dolphins to be wonderful and majestic creatures that live in the sea.

When we hear a sad story about them, it hits some of us a little harder.

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Marine Mammal Stranding Center Team Tries in Vain to Save Three Young Dolphins

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine were called out to a stranded dolphin situation in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

The call Sunday afternoon came from the National Park Service. A birding enthusiast had come across three dolphins stranded in the marsh.

A Stranding Team responded and discovered the dolphins stranded in march grass near a shallow creek. Team members, as well as Sea Bright Fire and Rescue personnel, and Park Service staff hiked into the marsh, while wearing dry suits.

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Each dolphin was placed on a stretcher and carried to the beach for further evaluation. From there they were transported by an all terrain vehicle, and then a truck, to a local veterinarian.

They were identified as three Common Dolphins - adolescents - one male and two females.

Sadly, they were all found to be, weak, lethargic, thin and in poor body condition." Ultimately the decision was made to euthanize all three to prevent further suffering.

Necropsies have been ordered on all three, to try to determine the reason for their stranding.

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Thank You to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Thanks to the center's team for doing their best to save these creatures.

If you want to learn more about the remarkable work done by the Stranding Center - and maybe help them out - click here.