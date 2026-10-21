Imagine taking a walk in the woods and finding a dead body.

That's exactly what happened to two people walking in the woods on Tuesday in Cape May County.

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Human Remains Discovered in Wood in Middle Township, Cape May County, New Jersey

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Officials in Cape May County says two local residents were walking in the woods in the Edgewood section of Middle Township Tuesday when they came across human remains.

They immediately called police, and Middle Township Police responded to the scene.

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Tracey Super of the Middle Township Police Department have jointly released a statement about the situation, saying there is no danger to the public.

After the discovery, investigators arrived at the scene and started an investigation. As of this writing, there's not been a positive identification of the remains.

Prosecutor Sutherland is asking anyone with information on the case to come forward. You can submit an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips or you can call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

SOURCE: Middle Township Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

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