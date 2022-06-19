NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/19

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 6/19

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
16 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
14 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
Ocean Temperature57° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
Air Temperature71° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 6:50a		High
Sun 1:05p		Low
Sun 7:08p		High
Mon 1:20a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:14a		High
Sun 12:39p		Low
Sun 6:32p		High
Mon 12:54a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:26a		High
Sun 12:53p		Low
Sun 6:44p		High
Mon 1:08a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:18a		High
Sun 12:35p		Low
Sun 6:36p		High
Mon 12:50a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:55a		High
Sun 4:45p		Low
Sun 11:13p		High
Mon 5:00a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:57a		High
Sun 12:55p		Low
Sun 7:07p		High
Mon 1:09a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 10:29a		High
Sun 3:52p		Low
Sun 10:47p		High
Mon 4:07a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 7:23a		High
Sun 1:34p		Low
Sun 7:28p		High
Mon 1:50a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:30a		High
Sun 12:41p		Low
Sun 6:39p		High
Mon 12:56a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 6:56a		High
Sun 1:07p		Low
Sun 7:02p		High
Mon 1:29a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 6:39a		High
Sun 12:47p		Low
Sun 6:42p		High
Mon 1:04a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 7:30a		High
Sun 1:44p		Low
Sun 7:38p		High
Mon 2:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

TODAY: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

WED: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

100 Best Jersey Shore Beach Views

10 Beautiful Facts About The Island Beach State Park Pelicans

It's Time We End these 5 Outdated New Jersey Beach Rules

The Jersey Shore is great, but there's room for change. It's time we end these old beach rules.
Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top