NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/24

--Heat and humidity continue — the heat index at the beaches on Sunday will be well into the 90s.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the Southwest

14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)

12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 78°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 98° Sunrise/Sunset 5:46am - 8:19pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:23a Low

Sun 11:26a High

Sun 5:46p Low

Mon 12:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:50a High

Sun 5:20p Low

Sun 11:50p High

Mon 5:52a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:11a Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Mon 12:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:54a High

Sun 5:16p Low

Sun 11:54p High

Mon 5:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:03a Low

Sun 3:31p High

Sun 9:26p Low

Mon 4:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:21a Low

Sun 11:19a High

Sun 5:43p Low

Mon 12:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:10a Low

Sun 3:05p High

Sun 8:33p Low

Mon 4:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:56a Low

Sun 11:47a High

Sun 6:23p Low

Mon 12:53a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:11a Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:37p Low

Mon 12:12a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:21a Low

Sun 11:14a High

Sun 5:56p Low

Mon 12:29a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:27a Low

Sun 11:09a High

Sun 5:53p Low

Mon 12:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 12:00p High

Sun 6:40p Low

Mon 1:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

