NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 7/24
Advisories
--Heat and humidity continue — the heat index at the beaches on Sunday will be well into the 90s.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
14 - 23 mph (Gust 31 mph)
12 - 20 knots (Gust 27 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 78°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 98°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:46am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:23a
|Low
Sun 11:26a
|High
Sun 5:46p
|Low
Mon 12:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:50a
|High
Sun 5:20p
|Low
Sun 11:50p
|High
Mon 5:52a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:11a
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:34p
|Low
Mon 12:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:54a
|High
Sun 5:16p
|Low
Sun 11:54p
|High
Mon 5:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:03a
|Low
Sun 3:31p
|High
Sun 9:26p
|Low
Mon 4:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:21a
|Low
Sun 11:19a
|High
Sun 5:43p
|Low
Mon 12:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 8:10a
|Low
Sun 3:05p
|High
Sun 8:33p
|Low
Mon 4:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:56a
|Low
Sun 11:47a
|High
Sun 6:23p
|Low
Mon 12:53a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:11a
|Low
Sun 11:02a
|High
Sun 5:37p
|Low
Mon 12:12a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 5:21a
|Low
Sun 11:14a
|High
Sun 5:56p
|Low
Mon 12:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:27a
|Low
Sun 11:09a
|High
Sun 5:53p
|Low
Mon 12:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:15a
|Low
Sun 12:00p
|High
Sun 6:40p
|Low
Mon 1:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of tstms early in the afternoon. Tstms likely late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Tstms likely until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.