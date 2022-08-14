NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/14

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 71°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature75° - 81°
Sunrise/Sunset6:06am - 7:56pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:23a		Low
Sun 4:37p		High
Sun 10:41p		Low
Mon 5:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:57a		Low
Sun 4:01p		High
Sun 10:15p		Low
Mon 4:27a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:11a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:29p		Low
Mon 4:39a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:53a		Low
Sun 4:05p		High
Sun 10:11p		Low
Mon 4:31a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:24a		High
Sun 2:03p		Low
Sun 8:42p		High
Mon 2:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:13a		Low
Sun 4:32p		High
Sun 10:33p		Low
Mon 5:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:58a		High
Sun 1:10p		Low
Sun 8:16p		High
Mon 1:28a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:56a		Low
Sun 4:55p		High
Sun 11:14p		Low
Mon 5:31a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:59a		Low
Sun 4:05p		High
Sun 10:18p		Low
Mon 4:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:31a		Low
Sun 4:26p		High
Sun 10:55p		Low
Mon 5:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:07a		Low
Sun 4:06p		High
Sun 10:28p		Low
Mon 4:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 11:08a		Low
Sun 5:04p		High
Sun 11:29p		Low
Mon 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

