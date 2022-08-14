NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/14

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 71°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 75° - 81° Sunrise/Sunset 6:06am - 7:56pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:23a Low

Sun 4:37p High

Sun 10:41p Low

Mon 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:57a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:15p Low

Mon 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:11a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:29p Low

Mon 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:53a Low

Sun 4:05p High

Sun 10:11p Low

Mon 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:24a High

Sun 2:03p Low

Sun 8:42p High

Mon 2:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:13a Low

Sun 4:32p High

Sun 10:33p Low

Mon 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:58a High

Sun 1:10p Low

Sun 8:16p High

Mon 1:28a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:56a Low

Sun 4:55p High

Sun 11:14p Low

Mon 5:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:59a Low

Sun 4:05p High

Sun 10:18p Low

Mon 4:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:31a Low

Sun 4:26p High

Sun 10:55p Low

Mon 5:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 4:06p High

Sun 10:28p Low

Mon 4:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 11:08a Low

Sun 5:04p High

Sun 11:29p Low

Mon 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 2 ft. E swell around 2 ft at 7 seconds. Light swells.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft, subsiding to 3 to 4 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

THU: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

