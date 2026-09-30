When one of my co-workers heard about me writing this article, he proclaimed, "I call Bull____!"

I can understand that point of view.

Here's the headline, though: Philadelphia Eagles fans don't do as much heavy drinking during games as fans of every other NFL team.

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Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Study Finds Eagles Fans Aren't Heavy In-Game Drinkers

The Action Network did a study of NFL fan drinking habits and found that Eagles fans "post the lowest heavy in-game drinking rate in the entire league."

Eagles fans in-game heavy drinking rate is 7.5% - that's the lowest among NFL fans. Miami has the highest in-game drinking rate: 25% of fans drink heavily during the game.

You may be thinking, "I know a lot of Eagles fans, we all drink a lot!" Well, it's just your friends! LOL.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Actually, 62% of Eagles fans do have at least one drink during a game... but, apparently, most draw the line at more than 5 during the game.

Oh, wait. If you're thinking, "We just do all of our drinking before the game", that's not really the case either. Heavy pre-game drinking is the second lowest rate among NFL fans.

On average, an Eagles fan has .92 drinks before the game, and 1.8 during the game.

Maybe we're just doing all our drinking after the game! Celebrating, or commiserating....

SOURCE: The Action Network

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