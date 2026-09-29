I have a fall warning for you: Please don't throw your back out raking leaves.

I know it sounds dramatic. It's literally one of those chores we've been doing since we were kids.

What I didn’t realize until recently was how easily it can be to sustain an injury from doing yard work.

Apparently, there's a right way and a very wrong way to rake leaves, and one bad weekend of fall cleanup could leave you dealing with back pain right when the holiday season is getting started.

Someone I know (I won’t name any names) was doing some post-summer yard work a few days before the storm and pulled his back. He’s not even 45 years old!

Even if you’re not in your 40s yet, the point is we’re not 22 anymore.

Yes, You Can Actually Get Hurt Raking Leaves

Raking involves a LOT of repetitive movement, bending, twisting and lifting. If you aren't careful, you can end up with a strained muscle or some seriously unhappy back muscles.

So before you grab the rake and go full suburban lawn warrior, take a few minutes to stretch and warm up. Crazy to have to say that, but for some of us, it’s about time we start doing that.

Use a rake that's comfortable for you and the right length. Keep your back straight instead of constantly hunching over, and switch sides while you're working so you're not twisting your body in the same direction for an hour.

And when it's time to pick up those bags?

Bend your knees and lift with your legs.

Not your back.

Don't Let Leaf Cleanup Ruin Your Holidays

Also, take breaks.

Seriously.

The leaves will still be there.

If you have a bad back, you're already dealing with pain or you know you're going to overdo it, there's absolutely nothing wrong with letting someone else handle the job.

Because spending Thanksgiving, Christmas or the entire holiday season recovering from a leaf-raking injury sounds absolutely miserable.

So take your time. Know your limits.

Your leaves can wait. Your back is more important.

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt