Younger crowds are swapping booze for sleep tracking and wellness routines, turning a critical eye toward the world's favorite social drug: caffeine.

Between the non-stop i-295 commutes, the frantic pace of the Tri-State area, and juggling a million things at once, life in New Jersey is built on high-speed momentum.

But when everyone around here is running on pure chaos and tight schedules, does anyone actually want to give up their daily brew? NOT ME.

READ MORE: NJ Residents REFUSE To Trade The Diner Experience For Chain Restaurants

The ADHD Exception and the Local Grind

While the wellness crowd starts questioning heavy pre-workouts and 300mg afternoon energy spikes, neurodivergent folks like me living the hectic Jersey life are in a totally different reality.

For many people with ADHD, caffeine doesn't wreck sleep patterns. Believe it or not, it actually brings calm, focus, and quiet to a racing brain.

Try telling someone who relies on that daily mental anchor to switch to chamomile tea while sitting in Parkway traffic. It’s simply not happening.

Coffee culture isn't dying, but how we consume it is definitely evolving. Still, you can pry my Alani out of my cold, caffeinated hands. Thank goodness Wawa always keeps the shelves stocked.