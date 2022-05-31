NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/31

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature 74° - 92° Winds From the West

9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:19pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 9:18a Low

Tue 3:13p High

Tue 9:21p Low

Wed 4:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:52a Low

Tue 2:37p High

Tue 8:55p Low

Wed 3:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 9:06a Low

Tue 2:49p High

Tue 9:09p Low

Wed 3:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:48a Low

Tue 2:41p High

Tue 8:51p Low

Wed 3:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 7:31a High

Tue 12:58p Low

Tue 7:18p High

Wed 1:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 9:11a Low

Tue 3:06p High

Tue 9:17p Low

Wed 4:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 7:05a High

Tue 12:05p Low

Tue 6:52p High

Wed 12:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 9:51a Low

Tue 3:33p High

Tue 10:02p Low

Wed 4:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:54a Low

Tue 2:40p High

Tue 9:03p Low

Wed 3:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 9:20a Low

Tue 3:00p High

Tue 9:35p Low

Wed 4:03a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 8:57a Low

Tue 2:44p High

Tue 9:12p Low

Wed 3:40a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 10:04a Low

Tue 3:43p High

Tue 10:14p Low

Wed 4:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

