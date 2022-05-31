NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/31
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 92°
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:19pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 9:18a
|Low
Tue 3:13p
|High
Tue 9:21p
|Low
Wed 4:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:52a
|Low
Tue 2:37p
|High
Tue 8:55p
|Low
Wed 3:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 9:06a
|Low
Tue 2:49p
|High
Tue 9:09p
|Low
Wed 3:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:48a
|Low
Tue 2:41p
|High
Tue 8:51p
|Low
Wed 3:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 7:31a
|High
Tue 12:58p
|Low
Tue 7:18p
|High
Wed 1:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 9:11a
|Low
Tue 3:06p
|High
Tue 9:17p
|Low
Wed 4:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 7:05a
|High
Tue 12:05p
|Low
Tue 6:52p
|High
Wed 12:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 9:51a
|Low
Tue 3:33p
|High
Tue 10:02p
|Low
Wed 4:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:54a
|Low
Tue 2:40p
|High
Tue 9:03p
|Low
Wed 3:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 9:20a
|Low
Tue 3:00p
|High
Tue 9:35p
|Low
Wed 4:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:57a
|Low
Tue 2:44p
|High
Tue 9:12p
|Low
Wed 3:40a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 10:04a
|Low
Tue 3:43p
|High
Tue 10:14p
|Low
Wed 4:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.