NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/31

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 5/31

Getty Images

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Air Temperature74° - 92°
WindsFrom the West
9 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
8 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature64° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:19pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Tue 9:18a		Low
Tue 3:13p		High
Tue 9:21p		Low
Wed 4:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:52a		Low
Tue 2:37p		High
Tue 8:55p		Low
Wed 3:29a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 9:06a		Low
Tue 2:49p		High
Tue 9:09p		Low
Wed 3:41a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:48a		Low
Tue 2:41p		High
Tue 8:51p		Low
Wed 3:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 7:31a		High
Tue 12:58p		Low
Tue 7:18p		High
Wed 1:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Tue 9:11a		Low
Tue 3:06p		High
Tue 9:17p		Low
Wed 4:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Tue 7:05a		High
Tue 12:05p		Low
Tue 6:52p		High
Wed 12:08a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Tue 9:51a		Low
Tue 3:33p		High
Tue 10:02p		Low
Wed 4:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:54a		Low
Tue 2:40p		High
Tue 9:03p		Low
Wed 3:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Tue 9:20a		Low
Tue 3:00p		High
Tue 9:35p		Low
Wed 4:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Tue 8:57a		Low
Tue 2:44p		High
Tue 9:12p		Low
Wed 3:40a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Tue 10:04a		Low
Tue 3:43p		High
Tue 10:14p		Low
Wed 4:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SW with a dominant period of 4 seconds.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

2022 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Filed Under: Cat Country's Beach Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top