NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 6/28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 73°
(Normal 64° - 69°)
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 8:14a
|Low
Tue 2:07p
|High
Tue 8:21p
|Low
Wed 3:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:48a
|Low
Tue 1:31p
|High
Tue 7:55p
|Low
Wed 2:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 8:02a
|Low
Tue 1:43p
|High
Tue 8:09p
|Low
Wed 2:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:44a
|Low
Tue 1:35p
|High
Tue 7:51p
|Low
Wed 2:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 6:26a
|High
Tue 11:54a
|Low
Tue 6:12p
|High
Wed 12:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 8:06a
|Low
Tue 2:01p
|High
Tue 8:15p
|Low
Wed 3:03a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Tue 6:00a
|High
Tue 11:01a
|Low
Tue 5:46p
|High
Tue 11:08p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 8:47a
|Low
Tue 2:28p
|High
Tue 8:59p
|Low
Wed 3:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:52a
|Low
Tue 1:37p
|High
Tue 8:04p
|Low
Wed 2:42a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 8:14a
|Low
Tue 1:57p
|High
Tue 8:35p
|Low
Wed 3:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 7:57a
|Low
Tue 1:43p
|High
Tue 8:14p
|Low
Wed 2:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 9:01a
|Low
Tue 2:39p
|High
Tue 9:14p
|Low
Wed 3:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming S late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming around 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SAT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.