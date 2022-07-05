NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/5

Advisories

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 2 - 5 feet Winds From the South

14 - 24 mph (Gust 32 mph)

12 - 21 knots (Gust 28 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 73°

(Normal 69° - 74°) Air Temperature 76° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 6:43a High

Tue 1:08p Low

Tue 6:55p High

Wed 12:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:07a High

Tue 12:42p Low

Tue 6:19p High

Wed 12:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:19a High

Tue 12:56p Low

Tue 6:31p High

Wed 12:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:11a High

Tue 12:38p Low

Tue 6:23p High

Wed 12:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 10:48a High

Tue 4:48p Low

Tue 11:00p High

Wed 4:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 6:51a High

Tue 12:55p Low

Tue 6:52p High

Wed 12:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Tue 10:22a High

Tue 3:55p Low

Tue 10:34p High

Wed 3:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 7:30a High

Tue 1:47p Low

Tue 7:31p High

Wed 1:41a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:27a High

Tue 12:38p Low

Tue 6:31p High

Wed 12:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 6:52a High

Tue 1:04p Low

Tue 6:56p High

Wed 1:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 6:37a High

Tue 12:41p Low

Tue 6:44p High

Wed 12:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 7:28a High

Tue 1:46p Low

Tue 7:40p High

Wed 1:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

TODAY: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

WED: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SAT: N winds around 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

