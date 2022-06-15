NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/15

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature 72° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:25am - 8:28pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:10a Low

Wed 3:22p High

Wed 9:31p Low

Thu 4:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:44a Low

Wed 2:46p High

Wed 9:05p Low

Thu 3:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:58a Low

Wed 2:58p High

Wed 9:19p Low

Thu 3:49a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:40a Low

Wed 2:50p High

Wed 9:01p Low

Thu 3:41a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:26a High

Wed 12:50p Low

Wed 7:27p High

Thu 1:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:03a Low

Wed 3:14p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 4:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:00a High

Wed 11:57a Low

Wed 7:01p High

Thu 12:18a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 9:50a Low

Wed 3:36p High

Wed 10:11p Low

Thu 4:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:45a Low

Wed 2:41p High

Wed 9:10p Low

Thu 3:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:21a Low

Wed 3:06p High

Wed 9:52p Low

Thu 4:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 8:53a Low

Wed 2:47p High

Wed 9:18p Low

Thu 3:50a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 9:58a Low

Wed 3:41p High

Wed 10:20p Low

Thu 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

