NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/15

The beach in Harvey Cedars on Sunday (Harvey Cedars Police)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Air Temperature72° - 80°
WindsFrom the Southeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature59° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:25am - 8:28pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Wed 9:10a		Low
Wed 3:22p		High
Wed 9:31p		Low
Thu 4:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:44a		Low
Wed 2:46p		High
Wed 9:05p		Low
Thu 3:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:58a		Low
Wed 2:58p		High
Wed 9:19p		Low
Thu 3:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:40a		Low
Wed 2:50p		High
Wed 9:01p		Low
Thu 3:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:26a		High
Wed 12:50p		Low
Wed 7:27p		High
Thu 1:11a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Wed 9:03a		Low
Wed 3:14p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 4:13a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:00a		High
Wed 11:57a		Low
Wed 7:01p		High
Thu 12:18a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Wed 9:50a		Low
Wed 3:36p		High
Wed 10:11p		Low
Thu 4:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:45a		Low
Wed 2:41p		High
Wed 9:10p		Low
Thu 3:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Wed 9:21a		Low
Wed 3:06p		High
Wed 9:52p		Low
Thu 4:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Wed 8:53a		Low
Wed 2:47p		High
Wed 9:18p		Low
Thu 3:50a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Wed 9:58a		Low
Wed 3:41p		High
Wed 10:20p		Low
Thu 4:42a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

