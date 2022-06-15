NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 6/15
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:25am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:10a
|Low
Wed 3:22p
|High
Wed 9:31p
|Low
Thu 4:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:44a
|Low
Wed 2:46p
|High
Wed 9:05p
|Low
Thu 3:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:58a
|Low
Wed 2:58p
|High
Wed 9:19p
|Low
Thu 3:49a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:40a
|Low
Wed 2:50p
|High
Wed 9:01p
|Low
Thu 3:41a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:26a
|High
Wed 12:50p
|Low
Wed 7:27p
|High
Thu 1:11a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:03a
|Low
Wed 3:14p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 4:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:00a
|High
Wed 11:57a
|Low
Wed 7:01p
|High
Thu 12:18a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 9:50a
|Low
Wed 3:36p
|High
Wed 10:11p
|Low
Thu 4:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:45a
|Low
Wed 2:41p
|High
Wed 9:10p
|Low
Thu 3:44a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:21a
|Low
Wed 3:06p
|High
Wed 9:52p
|Low
Thu 4:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 8:53a
|Low
Wed 2:47p
|High
Wed 9:18p
|Low
Thu 3:50a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 9:58a
|Low
Wed 3:41p
|High
Wed 10:20p
|Low
Thu 4:42a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds around 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening, then a chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SAT NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.