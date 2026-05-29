"Hey, Jose Monkey, can you find me?"

Jose Monkey is a social media guy, who tries to find people. You send him a short video, and he uses your surroundings to try to figure out where you were when you made the video.

Quite addicting, actually!

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There's a Giant Soccer Ball on the Atlantic City Boardwalk!

If you haven't been on the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately, you should see what you're missing.

In the last few weeks, a giant soccer ball has appeared on the boardwalk, and people have been lining up to have their photo taken with it.

The soccer ball can be found on the boardwalk 24-hours-a-day. It's in front of Bally's Casino, near The Yard Bar and Restaurant.

How big is it? It's bigger than me.

The idea behind the huge soccer ball is to draw attention to the World Cup soccer tournament, taking place this summer.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) loading...

When and Where is the World Cup?

Soccer's biggest event is taking place June 11 thru July 19th. The United States is co-hosting the tournament, along with Canada and Mexico.

The tournament, with 48 teams and 104 matches will be held at a number of venues, including Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and the temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The final World Cup match will be held in East Rutherford on July 19th.

This, by the way, is the Men's World Cup. The next Women's World Cup is next year in Brazil.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker