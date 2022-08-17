NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/17
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
7 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 73°
(Normal 73°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:09am - 7:52pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:28a
|High
Wed 12:55p
|Low
Wed 7:10p
|High
Thu 1:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:52a
|High
Wed 12:29p
|Low
Wed 6:34p
|High
Thu 12:47a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:04a
|High
Wed 12:43p
|Low
Wed 6:46p
|High
Thu 1:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:56a
|High
Wed 12:25p
|Low
Wed 6:38p
|High
Thu 12:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:33a
|High
Wed 4:35p
|Low
Wed 11:15p
|High
Thu 4:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:37a
|High
Wed 12:48p
|Low
Wed 7:17p
|High
Thu 1:07a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:07a
|High
Wed 3:42p
|Low
Wed 10:49p
|High
Thu 4:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:00a
|High
Wed 1:27p
|Low
Wed 7:39p
|High
Thu 1:41a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:10a
|High
Wed 12:29p
|Low
Wed 6:49p
|High
Thu 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:30a
|High
Wed 12:51p
|Low
Wed 7:07p
|High
Thu 1:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:13a
|High
Wed 12:35p
|Low
Wed 6:50p
|High
Thu 12:51a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:10a
|High
Wed 1:35p
|Low
Wed 7:46p
|High
Thu 1:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.