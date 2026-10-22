New Jersey leads the nation in the number of senior citizen pedestrians killed in traffic accidents.

That's not something you want for your parents and grandparents.

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Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Some striking statistics have been revealed after a new study was conducted about the safety of elderly pedestrians.

New Jersey senior pedestrians are dying at a higher rater than in any other state.

According to the study senior citizens account for about 1/3 of the pedestrian fatalities in the state. From 2021 to 2024, 247 senior pedestrians died in traffic accidents in New Jersey - more that any other state.

The study, from Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers, says the danger comes mostly in older communities where walking is most common.

Almost 50% of the senior pedestrian fatalities occur when it's dark outside. 35% of the fatalities happened during the fall. So, this is the time that older walkers need to be especially careful.

Photo by Mark Timberlake on Unsplash Photo by Mark Timberlake on Unsplash

Ruben Davidoff, Managing Partner at Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers, had this to say about the results of the study:

“Fall is when a lot of ordinary habits quietly turn risky for older walkers. The days get shorter, drivers aren’t used to the earlier dark yet, and an evening errand that felt routine in July now happens in low light. Slower reaction times and eyes that don’t adjust to glare and shadow as fast as they used to only add to it, until a routine walk to the mailbox carries more risk than most people realize. It’s less about any single hazard and more about timing. The clocks change faster than people’s routines do.”

Besides New Jersey, other dangerous states for elderly pedestrians are Hawaii, Nevada, California, and Delaware.

SOURCE: Davidoff Law Personal Injury Lawyers

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