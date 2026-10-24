If you spent your summers on the Wildwood boardwalk, you might remember the giant flying-saucer-shaped attraction at Morey's Piers. It looked like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. Honestly, it kind of was!

The strange structure had several themed eras, including connections to Star Trek & Star Wars. But its real backstory is even wilder: It was originally designed as a futuristic home.

The Wildwood Spaceship Was Actually A House

The structure was a Futuro house, a futuristic prefab building designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen in 1968. It was intended to serve as a portable ski chalet, with a rounded shape that made it look like a UFO.

The building appeared at Morey's Piers in Wildwood in the early 1970s and became part of a science-fiction attraction. For boardwalk visitors, it was a spaceship. In reality, it was a quirky piece of architectural history.

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Where Is Wildwood's Old Spaceship Now?

After leaving the boardwalk, the Futuro house eventually ended up in Greenwich, New Jersey, where it sat in a boatyard for years.

But don't plan a road trip to find it there just yet.

According to the dedicated Futuro House archive, the structure was purchased and relocated in December 2021 for restoration. Its current reported location is in the Oxford, Ohio, area, although its exact whereabouts haven't been publicly confirmed. It's rumored to be there as restoration plans move forward.

A Weird Piece of Jersey Shore History

It's not every day that an amusement park attraction turns out to be a real futuristic home. From its sci-fi-themed days in Wildwood to its journey out of New Jersey, this flying saucer has had quite a life.

If you remember seeing it on the boardwalk, you've got a pretty unique piece of Wildwood history to look back on.

Look Inside A Rare 'Futuro House' Hiding In The Woods With only a handful of them in existence, one of the most rare house designs in the world sits hidden at an undisclosed location in the woods of Maine. Gallery Credit: Joey