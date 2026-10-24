New Jersey is supposedly the least haunted state in America, according to a new ranking. Excuse us, but what about the Jersey Devil? The Pine Barrens legend has been creeping people out for generations, and it's practically part of the Garden State's identity.

So how did New Jersey end up dead last on a list of America's most haunted states?

New Jersey Scored Just 13 Out Of 100

According to an AnswerSocrates study, New Jersey scored just 13 out of 100, landing at No. 50 in the ranking. West Virginia took the top spot with a score of 87.

The study looked at public records covering reportedly haunted locations, ghost sightings, cemeteries, ghost towns, spooky place names and more. Researchers also analyzed Google searches to see what people across the country want to know about the paranormal.

But here's where things get interesting: New Jersey is the state most interested in searching for the Jersey Devil. So we're clearly not ignoring our spooky side.

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The Jersey Devil Isn't Our Only Creepy Claim To Fame

From the mysterious legends of the Pine Barrens to ghost stories in historic Cape May and Atlantic City, New Jersey has no shortage of spooky tales.

Clinton Road in West Milford has also become famous for its eerie reputation. And anyone who's spent time exploring the state's older towns knows there's no shortage of creepy local legends to keep a ghost tour going.

Of course, a reported sighting doesn't prove a ghost exists. But these stories are part of what makes New Jersey's paranormal history so fascinating.

Does The Ranking Tell The Whole Story?

Not exactly. The survey doesn't actually measure the total number of ghosts lurking around each state.

New Jersey might rank last on this particular list, but that doesn't mean its ghost stories are any less entertaining.

Besides, if the Jersey Devil could talk, we're guessing it wouldn't be too happy about this ranking either.

NJ-Themed Halloween Makeup: Becoming The Jersey Devil A popular Youtuber channeled South Jersey's most infamous legendary creature, the Jersey Devil, to create a pretty epic Halloween look. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal