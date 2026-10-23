I had the chance to meet a very remarkable man .

Make that a very remarkable hero.

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Travis Million Speaks to a Large Crowd in South Jersey

Over 600 people packed the Grove at Centerton Thursday night for the Ranch Hope's annual Fundraising Dinner. (Rand Hope is a wonderful no-profit organization based in Alloway, New Jersey that supports boys from throughout the state that have had their lives impacted by trauma and other challenges.)

Mills is a great motivator, and his message is certainly one about never giving up, and never quitting.

Travis Mills was in the Army in Afghanistan when he stepped on an explosive device.... and he ended up losing both arms and legs.

He survived, and has learned to thrive and live a purposeful life.

He has his own businesses, his own non-profit, and he's a terrific motivational speaker.

Not only does he have a great message - but, he does it with humor. I had the chance to sit down and spend some one on one time with Travis:

A Great Message About Living

Travis Mills spoke for about an hour, and the entire crowd hung on every word. Here's and example of MIlls' message:

It was a great event, and it was such a pleasure to meet this American here. You can find out more about the Travis Mills Foundation here.

To learn more about Ranch Hope and the wonderful work they do in New Jersey click here.