New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview.

Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.

Murphy confirmed that this mega event will take place in July 2023 and that the details were presently being worked out.

This is a very big deal as the Chief Executive Officers (Governors) of all 50 states will be in Atlantic City at the same time and have the opportunity to witness firsthand that Atlantic City is a world-class destination resort.

Atlantic City, New Jersey has been the site of many significant events over the past 50-100 years such as The 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Atlantic City was also the site of this past Summer’s National NAACP Convention.

During our wide-ranging interview Governor Murphy also:

Mourned the passing of former New Jersey First Lady Lucinda Florio. Governor Murphy has ordered all United States and New Jersey flags flying on New Jersey buildings to be lowered to half-staff.

Murphy addressed the recent mid-term elections, whereby we discussed the status of a current 50-50 nation.

Murphy also addressed a pivot to a new statewide approach regarding education and student mental health issues.

Murphy was in Atlantic City today delivering the keynote address at the 107th New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

