Even Santa can't escape the inflation devastation this year. No doubt, you've heard a lot about inflation lately. It's especially hitting people in certain parts of New Jersey pretty hard.

The cost of things like food, gas, and housing have gone up, which makes it harder for people to afford the things they normally buy. For people living here in the Garden State, this is an even bigger problem because the cost of living here is already pretty high.

Think about it: here in New Jersey, people already pay more for basic things like rent, utilities, etc. compared to people in many other states. On top of that, inflation has made prices climb even higher. For example, the price of groceries and everyday essentials has gone up, so families have less money left over for things like gifts.



Santa's Struggling From Inflation, Too

This year, because so many people are feeling the financial strain, they’re less likely to spend a lot on things like fancy or "frivolous" Christmas presents. Instead, they might focus on essentials or spend less on presents to keep up with bills and such. People are trying to save money where they can, so the big, extravagant gifts we often see during the holidays might be a lot less common this year.



A new survey has determined 68% of people plan to spend less at Christmas this year.

Key Stats --

Skipping Presents: More than 1 in 3 Americans are foregoing gifts this year due to inflation.

Lingering Holiday Debt: Nearly 1 in 4 Americans still have holiday debt from last year.

Inflation Impacting Charity: Nearly half of Americans say their charitable giving is affected by inflation.

New Jersey residents are facing a tough financial situation, and with inflation driving up costs, they just won't have as much extra cash to spend on gifts. This means there could be fewer big-ticket presents and a more practical approach to holiday spending this year.

