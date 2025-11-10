Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, you might already be behind the curve! According to a new analysis from Gourmet Gift Baskets, New Jersey ranks number 3 in the entire country for early holiday shopping interest.

It turns out, Garden State shoppers are out here making lists and checking them twice before Halloween candy is even gone.

Between September 9 and October 10, the company tracked five popular gift-related search terms, then created an Early Shopping Interest Score to see which states were getting a head start on gift-giving. While some of us are still debating costume ideas in early October, clearly a lot of Jersey folks are already deep in Amazon carts and Etsy tabs at this point.

Holiday Mall Shopping

We’re Beating Out Big States (And Not By A Little!)

New Jersey came in ahead of Ohio (4), Massachusetts (15), Texas (21), and even California (30) which says something about how motivated we are to skip the last-minute chaos.

Nationwide, holiday gift searches online peaked 38 days before Christmas in 2024, nearly 10 days earlier than last year.

Christmas Presents

Why We’re Starting Early

“New Jerseyans are planners, they like to get ahead of the rush,” said Ryan Abood, CEO of Gourmet Gift Baskets. Honestly, l’d say he’s not wrong. Between busy work schedules, family events, and packed weekends, it makes sense that we’re locking in our gifts early this year.

Whether it’s grabbing a few small business finds in downtown Collingswood, Cape May, or Historic Smithville. Even if you prefer stocking up online (but go see your small business friends😊), it seems the holiday spirit (and shopping) is arriving sooner than ever.

So, South Jersey friends… are you "team early bird" or "last-minute dash?"

