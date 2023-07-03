NJ Lottery Games with the Most Top Prizes Remaining

This is a list of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-off games that have the most outstanding top prizes. In other words, next time you're in the store thinking about which ticket to buy, these should be at the top of your list. Keep in mind these are only the top prizes. All of these games have thousands of dollars in secondary prizes.

Cost of Ticket: $1.00 Top Prize: $500.00

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 146

Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $50.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 49

Cost of Ticket: $1.00 Top Prize: $500

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 15

Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $100.00 or $200.00

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: $200 - 84289 $100 - 240276

Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $1.000.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 8

Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Top Prize: $250.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 6

Cost of Ticket: $2.00 Top Prize: $10.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 4

Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $400.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $200.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $100.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $3.00 Top Prize: $30.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $200.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $50.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $100.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 3

