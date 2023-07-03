NJ Lottery Games with the Most Top Prizes Remaining

NJ Lottery Games with the Most Top Prizes Remaining

Bloomberg via Getty Images

This is a list of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-off games that have the most outstanding top prizes.  In other words, next time you're in the store thinking about which ticket to buy, these should be at the top of your list.  Keep in mind these are only the top prizes.  All of these games have thousands of dollars in secondary prizes.

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $1.00          Top Prize:  $500.00

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  146

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $30.00          Top Prize:  $50.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  49

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $1.00          Top Prize:  $500

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: 15

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $20.00          Top Prize:  $100.00 or $200.00

Number of Top Prizes Remaining: $200 - 84289   $100 - 240276

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $30.00          Top Prize:  $1.000.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  8

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $10.00          Top Prize:  $250.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  6

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $2.00          Top Prize:  $10.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  4

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $20.00          Top Prize:  $400.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

The Jersey Debate

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $5.00          Top Prize:  $200.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $5.00          Top Prize:  $100.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $3.00          Top Prize:  $30.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

$500 Frenzy

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $5.00          Top Prize:  $200.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $5.00          Top Prize:  $50.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket: $5.00          Top Prize:  $100.000

Number of Top Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery | Active

Leaping Dolphins and Whales Near Cape May NJ

Our friends at the Cape May Whale Watcher Have Shared Some Unbelievable Photos!

This $2.5 Million Mays Landing Home Gives You Both Water AND Land!

This custom-built home on Somers Point Road in Mays Landing not only sits on 6.6 acres, but it also backs up to the Great Egg Harbor River!

 

 

 

Filed Under: Games, lottery, Prizes, South Jersey
Categories: Lists, New Jersey News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3