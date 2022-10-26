Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket

As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County.

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth $200,000. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball numbers. The lucky winner also choose to purchase with Power Play - so their prize quadrupled to $200,000! The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 1001 North Bay Avenue in Beach Haven.

Three other players also hit the same numbers - but without the Power Play - so they each won $50,000. Those tickets were sold at the Wawa, 2802 South Delsea Drive in Vineland; Ivy Liquors, 521 Irvington Avenue in Newark; and at Baldwin News and Food Store, 138 Baldwin Road in Parsippany.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 16. The Power Play was 4X.

SOURCE: New Jersey State Lottery.

