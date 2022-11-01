$100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Barnegat, New Jersey

Hello! That's some serious cash!



A lottery player who purchased a ticket at the Acme on West Bay Avenue in Barnegat is holding a ticket that's worth $100,000!

The winning ticket was purchased for the Jersey Cash 5 drawing on Sunday, October 30. The winning ticket had all five numbers drawn in the game, missing only the Xtra number. The winning numbers were 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Meanwhile, no winner in the nationwide Powerball game from Monday night. That means the jackpot for the next Powerball draw will be at least $1.2 Billion! That's the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever!

Source: New Jersey Lottery

