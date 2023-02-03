NJ sergeant takes top spot in NYPD weightlifting contest

The strongest person in an NYPD contest is actually a New Jersey law enforcer.

Adam Zeich, a sheriff's sergeant in Morris County, took the top spot in the NYPD "1000 Lb. Club" weightlifting contest, the Morris County Sheriff's Office announced.

Across three challenges — squat, bench, and dead lift — Zeich compiled a total weight of 1,490 pounds.

Zeich was one of many competitors in the event, which was held at NYPD Health and Wellness on Jan. 10, the Sheriff's Office said.

"This is an incredible accomplishment," said Sheriff James Gannon. "A true feat of dedication and display of athleticism."

Zeich is included in the Instagram video below that promotes "The Midtown South Barbell Club."

