New Jersey has always been the diner capital of America.

That's been the case since post-World War II.

New Jersey has more diners than any other state.

Is that changing - at least in South Jersey?

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Is Wawa Replacing the Diner in New Jersey?

Over the last few years, we've seen more and more diners in New Jersey closing their doors - and, we've seen more and more Wawa locations breaking ground.

Are Wawas replacing diners as the go-to place in New Jersey? If not the entire state, at least South Jersey?

Let's take a look the reasons why people used to go to diners. Are they the same reasons why people go to Wawa today?

1. 24-Hour Availability. Diners 30 years ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

2. Affordable Comfort Food. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

3. Friendly Atmosphere. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

4. Classic Breakfast Anytime. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes! (The look of a classic breakfast may have changed, though.)

5. Community Gathering Spot. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

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6. Fast Service. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

7. Lots of Menu Options. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes! (You used to go to a diner for any combination of sandwiches, coffee, milkshakes and donuts. You can get that today at Wawa.

8. Iconic Buildings. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Kinda!

9. Family Traditions. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes! (We've been going to the same Wawa for years!)

10. Comfort During Travel. Diners 30 year ago - Yes. Wawa today - Yes!

There you have it: Wawa is the New New Jersey Diner (Again, at least in South Jersey).

The 8 People You Meet at Wawa at 3am There are several different types of people you see in a Wawa at 3am Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly