Sometimes the road you're on doesn't take you to the place where you planned.

That was true for both a Cape May County Police Department and a Cape May County resident.

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Fugitive From Virginia Arrested in Sea Isle City

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Police in Sea Isle City say they were participating in the "Goal Zero" traffic safety initiative, when they made an interesting catch - a Cape May County Man who had an outstanding warrant from Virginia.

The Police Department reports that through their increased enforcement detail, they made a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of Edward Kelly Jr., 54, of Cape May Court House. Kelly was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Scot County Sheriff's Office in Virginia.

Kelly was arrested and is being held in the Cape May County Jail, pending an extradition hearing. He's been charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Sea Isle City Police have not revealed the reason for the warrant from Virginia.

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https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sea+Isle+City,+NJ+08243/@39.1508128,-74.7764424,12z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x89c0bb663276ed7d:0x455a52ee01e05b7b!8m2!3d39.1554612!4d-74.691287!16zL20vMHhtNF8?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDQxMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sea+Isle+City,+NJ+08243/@39.1508128,-74.7764424,12z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x89c0bb663276ed7d:0x455a52ee01e05b7b!8m2!3d39.1554612!4d-74.691287!16zL20vMHhtNF8?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI2MDQxMy4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D loading...

What is Goal Zero in New Jersey?

"Goal Zero" is a state-wide traffic safety effort, whose goal is to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. It includes "intensified enforcement against speeding, distracted/impaired driving, and intersection violations."

SOURCE: Sea Isle City Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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