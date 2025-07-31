Looking to serve your community and start a rewarding career in law enforcement?

Winslow Township Police Department is officially hiring full-time police officers. They just dropped the announcement on their official Facebook page.

If you’ve been thinking about stepping into public service, this might be your moment.

Minimum Requirements You Must Meet to Apply

Before submitting an application, all candidates must meet these minimum qualifications:

Be between 18 and 35 years old

Be a U.S. citizen

Be in sound body and good health, eligible for the NJ Police & Firemen’s Retirement System

Be able to read, write, and speak English fluently

Have good moral character with no criminal convictions involving moral turpitude

Be a high school graduate or have a GED

If previously in the military, must not have a dishonorable discharge

Possess a valid New Jersey Driver's License

Meet all requirements under N.J.S.A. 40A:14-122, 52:17B-71b, and N.J.A.C. 13:1-10.2

Still Want To Apply? Here’s What You Should Do Next

If you meet all the above criteria, don’t wait. Start prepping your application NOW.

This is a competitive opportunity and can be the first step into a respected and impactful career path.

Keep an eye on Winslow Township Police Department’s official Facebook page for application deadlines and more info.

A Safer South Jersey

Police hiring in local towns like Winslow means safer neighborhoods, new community voices, and local job growth.

If you’re ready to step up and protect where you live, this is your chance.

