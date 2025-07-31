Now Hiring: Winslow Township Police Seek Full-Time Officers
Looking to serve your community and start a rewarding career in law enforcement?
Winslow Township Police Department is officially hiring full-time police officers. They just dropped the announcement on their official Facebook page.
If you’ve been thinking about stepping into public service, this might be your moment.
Minimum Requirements You Must Meet to Apply
Before submitting an application, all candidates must meet these minimum qualifications:
- Be between 18 and 35 years old
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be in sound body and good health, eligible for the NJ Police & Firemen’s Retirement System
- Be able to read, write, and speak English fluently
- Have good moral character with no criminal convictions involving moral turpitude
- Be a high school graduate or have a GED
- If previously in the military, must not have a dishonorable discharge
- Possess a valid New Jersey Driver's License
- Meet all requirements under N.J.S.A. 40A:14-122, 52:17B-71b, and N.J.A.C. 13:1-10.2
Still Want To Apply? Here’s What You Should Do Next
If you meet all the above criteria, don’t wait. Start prepping your application NOW.
This is a competitive opportunity and can be the first step into a respected and impactful career path.
Keep an eye on Winslow Township Police Department’s official Facebook page for application deadlines and more info.
A Safer South Jersey
Police hiring in local towns like Winslow means safer neighborhoods, new community voices, and local job growth.
If you’re ready to step up and protect where you live, this is your chance.
