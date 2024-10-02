I am fully aware of the fact that I'm blessed to be working in the career field that I do. I was lucky enough to earn a job I'm passionate about. Sure, it's a just a job some days. Everybody feels like that sometimes. Most days, though, I feel so excited and blessed to be able to do what I do.

Get our free mobile app

Finding and working in a dream job is a goal for the majority of people, but it’s surprisingly rare in the U.S. A recent survey revealed that only 8% of Americans are actually doing what they consider their dream job. This percentage becomes even smaller in high-cost states like New Jersey, where financial barriers play a significant role.

Photo by carolyn christine on Unsplash Photo by carolyn christine on Unsplash loading...

Half of NJ Will Never Pursue Their Dream Jobs

New Jersey has one of the highest costs of living in the nation, with steep housing prices, transportation costs, and everyday expenses. For many residents, pursuing a passion might not seem realistic if it doesn’t come with a solid paycheck. Inflation adds another layer of stress. Prices for essential items keep rising, making it hard for people to take risks on lower-paying jobs they love. When the bills are piling up, the allure of a dream job often fades into the background, replaced by the need for financial stability.

1 in 2 New Jersey residents struggle with Financial Barriers: Economic obstacles are preventing a significant number of residents from pursuing their ideal careers.

Let's face it, we all need to make a living somehow, right? Bills have to get paid.

Clark Tibbs via Unsplash Clark Tibbs via Unsplash loading...

However, some argue that if dream jobs offered better salaries, more people would be motivated to pursue them. A well-paying position in a field you’re passionate about can provide both fulfillment and financial security, creating a win-win scenario.

Whether it's the high cost of education, the risk of starting a new business, or the lack of financial support, many feel unable to pursue their ideal careers due to money concerns.

Ultimately, for many New Jersey residents, the primary reason almost half of the population doesn’t chase their dream jobs is the financial reality they face. The high cost of living makes it challenging to prioritize passion over paycheck, leaving many feeling stuck in jobs that don’t inspire them. While the idea of pursuing your dreams is appealing, the practicalities of life often take precedence, creating a cycle that’s tough to break.