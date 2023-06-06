A new list is out from Mashed..."The Best Diners in Every State."

Gosh, how could they choose the best in New Jersey? There are so many fabulous diners throughout the state. Now that I'm thinking about it, isn't New Jersey the diner capital of the world? Just kidding. Although, it deserves to be.

Diners are the best. The menus are usually huge, making whatever you're in the mood for available.

My favorite thing about diners is you can get breakfast at any time of the day. Late night is usually my favorite time to grab a heaping stack of pancakes with butter melting and running down the sides with a side dish of pork roll (yes, it's pork roll, NOT Taylor Ham).

Oh, yum. I'm getting hungry just thinking about it. This may sound gross to you, but, I love dipping the pork roll into some extra pancake syrup on the plate. Don't judge.

If you think you have New Jersey's best diner in your neighborhood, you're probably wrong unless you live way up in Bergen County, North Jersey.

I know what you're thinking. I too would have thought for sure that New Jersey's best diner is in Mercer County. I could name a dozen at least that are fabulous.

But, Mashed has named Maywood Pancake House the best diner in the Garden State.

It's up in Maywood (Bergen County) at the tippy top of the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about it:

"New Jersey is a hotspot for excellent diners, and the Maywood Pancake House in Maywood is among the best in the state, in part because of its healthy spin on traditional diner cuisine. While most diners focus on rich comfort food, this restaurant offers plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Its breakfast menu in particular features plenty of vegan and gluten-free meals for everyone, including delicious pancakes."

Looks like I'm taking a road trip.

To see the rest of the list of the Best Diners in Every State, click here.

