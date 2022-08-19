NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently.
According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border.
Cops say the,
black male suspects entered the commercial buildings and took multiple cartons of cigarettes.
Get our free mobile app
An exact number of suspects was not provided; they were only described as "multiple."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Corrado Speranza of the NJSP Bridgeton Station at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, from Past Summers
21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey
We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!