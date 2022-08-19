NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns

State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border.

Cops say the,

black male suspects entered the commercial buildings and took multiple cartons of cigarettes.

An exact number of suspects was not provided; they were only described as "multiple."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Corrado Speranza of the NJSP Bridgeton Station at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

