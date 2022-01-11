Authorities say three people from Camden County have been arrested for allegedly trafficking a missing child for prostitution and during their investigation, detectives discovered that they were allegedly operating a human trafficking network.

28-year-old Marquise Ogawa, 26-year-old Chyaire Lee, and 21-year-old Jazmin Scott, all from Lawnside, are all facing a list of charges.

According to the New Jersey State Police, their work began on October 26th when a juvenile was reported missing from Voorhees Township. The next day, detectives from the NJSP Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit were contacted by the Voorhees Police Department to find the child.

Cops say,

During the investigation, detectives discovered numerous online advertisements offering the missing juvenile for prostitution in Cherry Hill, N.J. Through various investigative means, detectives linked Scott to the advertisements. On Nov. 24, detectives located and arrested Scott in Camden, after she allegedly attempted to prostitute the juvenile victim. Detectives safely located the missing juvenile and reunited her with her family.

Further police work allegedly linked Scott to a human trafficking network that involved Ogawa and Lee.

Police continue,

Ogawa allegedly facilitated the human trafficking operation by securing hotel rooms, coordinating the operation, and collecting payments. . . . Lee allegedly arranged for customers to have sex with the juvenile victim, transported the victim, paid for hotel rooms, and collected payments for services.

Ogawa and Lee were arrested on December 3rd.

Scott has been charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution of a child under 18, promoting organized street crime, endangering the welfare of a child, and promoting prostitution.

Lee and Ogawa have been charged with conspiracy, human trafficking, facilitating human trafficking, endangering the welfare of a child, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, and promoting child prostitution.

All three are being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said in a statement posted to Facebook,

I applaud the State Police and local law enforcement for working together to locate the missing juvenile and reunite her with her family. We are committed to working with law enforcement partners across all levels to raise awareness about human trafficking, rescue victims, and bring those responsible for these terrible crimes to justice.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

