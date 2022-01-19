Two people were killed and three firefighters were injured in an accident that involved a fire truck Wednesday morning in Camden County.

WPVI-TV reports the accident happened on the White Horse Pike at Warwick Road in Magnolia just before 10 AM.

Warwick Road and White Horse Pike in Magnolia NJ

A spokesperson from Camden County confirmed to Townsquare Media that the fire truck was with the Lawnside Fire Company, based in Magnolia, and was responding to a call at the time of the accident.

The two people that were killed were in the car. Their identities have not yet been released.

Three firefighters were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has announced they are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

