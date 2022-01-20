Two Victims in Camden County, NJ, Crash With Fire Truck Identified

Authorities in Camden County have identified the two people who were killed in a crash that involved a fire truck in Magnolia Wednesday morning.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Magnolia Police Chief Scott Paris say the fire truck from Lawnside was responding to a cardiac arrest call just before 10 AM when it collided with a vehicle at the White Horse Pike and Warwick Road.

Two people inside of that vehicle, 68-year-old John Bishop and 75-year-old Marie Endicott, both of Pine Hill, lost their lives.

Three firefighters who were in the firetruck sustained minor injuries.

NJ.com reports the fire truck’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash.

MacAulay says an investigation into the crash continues.

