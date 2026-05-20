Over the last couple of years, Wildwood City officials have made it clear that they don't want any unauthorized car rallies in their town.

It was back in 2022 that an unsanctioned pop-up car rally in Wildwood got out of hand and two people were killed when they were struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Never again is the vow by police and city officials.

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Wildwood Police Get Wind of Planned Car Rally

Wildwood City Police say they were alerted to several social media posts publicizing possible pop-up parties and similar events planned for Wildwood over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Police worked with New Jersey State Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office to identify specific posts and the promoters of those posts.

Quickly, they were able to serve cease-and-desist notices to two of the the promoters. They also say the two will be charged with Disturbance at at Public Gathering.

Police say they're working to identify additional promoters of these events, so they can be charged.

Wildwood Police also point out that newer laws on the books in Wildwood would also be followed, including the 10 PM curfew for minors.

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Here's what Wildwood Police Chief Joseph Murphy had to say,"We have been planning to mitigate the potential public safety concerns associated with these types of unsanctioned takeovers. The very nature of these investigations are very difficult due to the many social media platforms being utilized to promote these unsanctioned takeovers. Through operational planning and multiple shared service agreements, we will have resources from the Cape May County Sheriffs’ Department and the New Jersey State Police working alongside our officers throughout the holiday weekend. We would recommend that owners/operators of short-term rental properties (motels, condos, rooming house, etc.) be more vigilant with screening of their renters for this weekend."

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland is also speaking out: “Let me be clear—any individual who organizes, promotes, or participates in these unsanctioned gatherings that threaten public safety will face swift and decisive legal action..”

A tip of the cap to area officials to keeping on top of the situation.

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly