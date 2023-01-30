NJ Makes List Of Top 10 States To Be Single in 2023

If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.

So, that means it's time to get off the couch, go shower and take some cute new photos for your dating app of choice, you're getting out of the house!

A new survey conducted by the folks over at WalletHub have determined which states are best for single adults. They've based their search criteria on factors like dating opportunities and economics, capability of romance and fun, and restaurants per capita. As it turns out, the Garden State faired pretty well. That means good news for everyone currently living in New Jersey on the hunt for new love.

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, Jersey has PLENTY of both on-line and in-person dating opportunities to be had. The Garden State also comes in at 7th place for restaurants per capita. Overall, New Jersey is the 7th best state in the country for single people. So, if you were considering moving somewhere that falls a lot lower on the list, maybe consider getting back out into the dating scene first before making that move. After all, you're not going to meet anyone by sitting at home all the time, are you?

The folks over at WalletHub ranked NJ in quite a few categories to determine the state's position.

Dating in New Jersey (1=Best; 25=Avg.):



- 9th – Online-Dating Opportunities

- 5th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

- 4th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

- 7th – Restaurants per Capita

- 29th – Movie Theaters per Capita

- 4th – Crime Rate

- 9th – Percentage of Residents 12+ Who Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

To read the full report for yourself, click HERE.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.

26 Old Things in South Jersey That You Don't Think of as Old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey.