No Bigfoot Sightings During New Jersey Bigfoot Hunt

They went, they searched, and they came up empty. Well, kinda.
BFRO (Bigfoot Research Organization) organizers held a Northern New Jersey Bigfoot Expedition last week, searching for bigfoot in the Garden State.
The "hunt" happened Thursday through Sunday, October 20 - 23, with participants hoping to have some sort of sasquatch encounter.
The result? Not as successful as was hoped.
Larry Rippon, the organizer, says, "We heard some odd sounds and found a potential print and hair." No sightings, though. Rippon says he's glad they did what they did because "You have to have boots on the ground or you’ll never know what’s out there."
Despite the bigfoot no-show, New Jersey continues to have reported encounters with the "big guy." According to the BFRO online database, there have been 75 recorded bigfoot encounters in New Jersey. Sussex County leads the way with 18 reports over the years. 15 reports have come from Burlington County and 10 in Ocean County.
The state's most recent reported encounter happened in 2019 in Burlington County where a witness reported spotting a juvenile sasquatch near the Speedwell entrance to the Franklin Parker Preserve.
Another report from Burlington County happened in 2018 when a witness reported a daytime encounter in the swamps of the Pine Barrens. One more report from 2018 came from a couple who reported a possible daytime encounter near Browns Mills.
SOURCE: BFRO.net