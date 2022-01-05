Firefighters in Cape May County say no one was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Dennis Volunteer Fire Company says their crews responded to the 200 Block of Calhoun Avenue in Woodbine just before 6:45 AM.

Get our free mobile app

Arriving on the scene, firefighters found a one-story home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said that part of Woodbine does not have fire hydrants and because the home was down a dead-end street, they had to lay nearly 1,300 feet of hose to bring water to the house.

200 block of Calhoun Avenue in Woodbine NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Numerous local fire companies assisted, including those from Woodbine, Belleplain, Ocean View, Goshen, Cape May Court House, Leesburg, and Heislerville.

The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal.

Breweries in Cape May County You've Gotta Check Out Looking to sip on some locally-crafted beer while kicking around Cape May County? Check out these breweries.