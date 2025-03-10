Steven Spielberg: This Cape May County Lady Wants to Be in Your Movie!

Famed movie director Steven Spielberg is making a movie in Cape May County this week, with shooting locations expected to take place in Tuckahoe and Woodbine.

Local social media has already been buzzing with people sharing photos and videos of movie sets, vehicles, and more.

Has anyone laid eyes on Spielberg himself yet?

Locals cast as extras in Spielberg's movie

Word has it that the movie will be some sort of UFO related movie.

It's only partly being shot in Cape May County. There has already been shooting for the movie in Montville, New Jersey.

A working title is not known, but we do know the movie will star Emily Blunt.

Some locals have reportedly been contracted to work as extras in the movie, but one local resident is hoping she can join the cast, too.

Heather Sudol lives in the area where the movie will be shot, and she's campaigning for Spielberg to throw her into the mix:

Don't miss out, Steven Spielberg!

Steven Spielberg, cast Heather for your movie!

The 46-year-old Cape May County resident has been keeping an eye on the preparations for the production, and shares some inside information:

Good luck Heather!

If you want to help her in her quest to be in the movie, share this story on social media! Let's go!

