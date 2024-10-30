A small town in Cape May County that's home to less than 2,200 people was the scene of a fatal shooting Friday night.

Daquann Smith of Whitesboro, NJ, killed in Woodbine

An investigation has been launched into the death of 22-year-old Daquann Smith of Whitesboro, Middle Township.

According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the shooting happened at around 11 PM on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in Woodbine.

No arrests yet

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made as officials are still "gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and pursuing all available leads."

Woodbine NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a press release,

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daquann Smith. Our office along with the New Jersey State Police is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible for this senseless act are brought to justice.

Man fatally shot on the 300 block of Madison Avenue in Woodbine NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Help authorities solve Cape May County murder

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 or the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Barracks at (609) 861-5698.