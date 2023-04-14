Ocean City, N.J. Kicks Off Season With Big, Fun Parade

Ocean City, New Jersey has earned its reputation as “America’s Favorite Family Resort.”

Saturday, April 15, 2023 will kick-off the season with the 37th Annual Ocean City Doo Dah Parade.

This celebration of all things humorous and fun was founded by Mark Soifer, who was an ingenious marketing and special events pro … who delivered amazing community events on the smallest budget … that would in turn return maximum national and even international attention.

Soifer created the Doo Dah Parade as a complete parody of the iconic Rose Bowl Parade, held annually in Pasadena, California.

The idea is that this “event is always scheduled close to Tax Day, and it serves as a way to blow off steam after filing income taxes. It's also a great way to welcome a new season in Ocean City,” according to the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce.

The City of Ocean City has also always done a great job with their selection of Parade Grand Marshal’s over the years.

Tomorrow’s Grand Marshal will be former Philadelphia Phillies great Mickey Morandini.

“Morandini was the second baseman for an underdog Phillies team that reached the sixth game of the World Series in 1993 -- much like the gritty Phillies team that surprised the world with their run to the World Series in November. He played 11 years in the big leagues - - eight with the Phillies. In addition to the World Series, he has played for the U.S. in the Summer Olympics and for the National League in the All-Star Game. After retiring as a player, Morandini coached in both the minor and big leagues, and he now serves as the Phillies Club Ambassador,” said the Ocean City Chamber of Comnerce.

Morandini will be signing free autographs for one hour immediately following the inclusion of the Ocean City Doo Dah Parade.

Here are the parade details:

The procession features marching bands, floats and a brigade of hundreds of basset hounds. The parade starts at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

The parade route starts at 6th Street and travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street, then turns to the Boardwalk at 12th Street and finishes on the boardwalk at 6th Street.

