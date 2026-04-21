Nothing like hearing a baseball fan go on and on about their favorite team - especially when they're not your favorite team.

Fans of the New York Yankees have just entered the chat.

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Nobody Talks More About Their Team Than Washington National Fans

Well, this is weird.

A study by The Grueling Truth found no baseball fans talk about their team more that Washington National fans. Maybe because the team has only been in Washington since 2005!

"Hey, did you hear? We now have a baseball team?"

Fans of the Nationals will spend 624 days of their lives talking non-stop about their team.

Phillies fans? An average of 546 days. (Yeah, but the Phillies are a great team!)

Meanwhile, New York Yankees fans will spend 403 days of their lives talking non-stop about their team.

(I think Phillies fans are the most normal, according to this study.)

At the bottom of the survey are fans of the Miami Marlins. They will spend 234 days of their lives talking about their team. (No wonder the stadium is always empty!)

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The Players We Talk About The Most

The study found Philadelphia Phillies fans talk about Bryce Harper the most. Yankees fans can't stop squawking about Aaron Judge.

Millville, New Jersey's Mike Trout was revealed to be the player that Los Angeles Angels fans mention the most.

(If you felt while reading this piece that I hate the New York Yankees, well, you're absolutely correct!)

SOURCE: The Grueling Truth

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