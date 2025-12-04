Have you ever been to a Philadelphia Phillies baseball game at Citizens Bank Park?

Did you have a good time? Were you entertained? Did you have seats where you could take in the whole field?

READ MORE: Waiting For These South Jersey Restaurants to (Finally) Open

READ MORE: Good or Bad? New Songs About Cape May

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How Does Citizens Bank Park Rank Among Major League Baseball Stadiums?

Men's Health - we hate you!

Men's Health has Citizens Bank Park ranked all the way down at #21 in the rankings of baseball stadiums.

What the heck?

Here's what Men's Health says about the stadium: "The Ashburn Alley spans the entire outfield to entice fans to roam through the open space, which offers views of the tiered bullpens, access to Philly’s baseball history, as well as stores and restaurants and rooftop bleacher seats that harken to the 1920’s-era Shibe Park."

That doesn't sound like a bad review, but someone the home of the Phillies lands in the bottom half of stadiums. What's the problem Men's Health?

Pittsburgh's PNC Park came in #1 in their rankings. I've been to PNC Park, it's a nice place, but is it that much better than Citizens Bank Park? I don't thing so, I think they're pretty much equal.

Still, 19 other parks came before Citizens Bank Park.

Seems like a tragedy to me.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Home of the Phillies Fared Better in the Eyes of Sports Illustrated

The folks at Sports Illustrated, in a more recent rankings, put Citizens Bank Park at #11 on their list. That's seems more realistic, right?

They, too, have Pittsburgh PNC Park at the top of their list.

How many stadiums have you been to? What's your list look like?

16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums Pizza Burgers? Cotton Candy Burritos? Cannoli Nachos? It must be football season! Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening