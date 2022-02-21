Two students and a teacher from Ocean City High School are part of a group from South Jersey who has been invited to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS TV.

Ocean City High School's American Sign Language teacher Amy Anderson and students, Marissa Sampson, a senior, and Frankie Wright, a junior at OCHS, will travel to New York City for a taping of the show this week.

A producer for The Drew Barrymore Show reached out to Anderson last week inviting her and two of her hearing-impaired students to be on an episode of the show featuring Academy Award-winning deaf actress Marlee Matlin and Oscar-nominated deaf actor Troy Kotsur.

The two actors star in the movie CODA, which has been nominated for a Best Picture Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. Kotsur is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor and has garnered rave reviews for his role in CODA. CODA stands for child of deaf adults.

The Drew Barrymore Show asked Ms. Anderson to organize members of South Jersey's deaf community to attend the show's taping. The producer's plan is for the hearing-impaired students to surprise the two stars on the show.

In a statement, Anderson spoke about the importance of the movie.

"The Movie CODA, with three highly-skilled actors who also happen to be deaf, is a perfect example of authentic representation in the television/movie industry. Troy Kotsur was phenomenal as Frank Rossi and is being recognized for it by the Academy Awards committee. We all have our fingers crossed for him"

Amy Anderson was the New Jersey Teacher of the Year in 2018 and is a former Lite Rock Teacher of the Month.

Other members of the South Jersey deaf community going on the trip include a student from Atlantic City High School, an ASL teacher from Cape May County Technical High School, and Carrie Pogue, the President of the Atlantic Cape Society for the Deaf.

The episode of The Drew Barrymore Show is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 am on CBS3 Philadelphia. The Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 27 on ABC.

