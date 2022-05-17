Ocean City’s Chatterbox Under Agreement for Sale

The next chapter is set to begin for the Chatterbox in Ocean City. A published report says the iconic restaurant at 9th and Central is under contract, with the sale expected to be complete this week.

The Press of Atlantic City quotes Burt Wilkins with Goldcoast Sotheby’s Realty saying a deal on the property is near but does not disclose the sale price. Wilkins told the Press that the plan is to run a restaurant in the space this summer. He did not disclose the buyer's name.

Ocean City's famous Chatterbox Restaurant and three renovated apartments upstairs have been on the market for $2,895,000.

What's the History of the Chatterbox?

The Chatterbox has been a fixture on 9th Street in Ocean City since 1937.

Renowned architect Vivian Smith, an Ocean City native, designed the Chatterbox, according to the restaurant website. Smith also designed other Ocean City landmarks, including City Hall, the Music Pier on the Boardwalk, and the historic Flanders Hotel.

What's Included in the Sale?

According to the real estate listing, the centrally-located Chatterbox Restaurant spans over 4,000 square feet with 110 indoor dining room seats and an additional 70 seats for outdoor dining in the summer season. The sale comes complete with a well-designed commercial kitchen and many extras.

There are three spacious two-bedroom, two-bath apartments on the second floor that also have been completely renovated with upscale kitchens, baths, and high-quality appliances & furnishings.

Regina Anthony and John Duva are the present owners of the business and the building and have done extensive renovations to the exterior of the building as well as to the apartments and the electrical systems and plumbing.

Take a look at a photo gallery of the Chatterbox.

LOOK: Ocean City's Chatterbox Restaurant & Three Upstairs Apartments For Sale @$2.9M