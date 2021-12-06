Have you seen him? Cops in one Ocean County township are searching for a missing 56-year-old man.

The Manchester Township Police Department says John Joyce of Manchester was reported missing early Monday morning.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say his last known location was in the area of Cambridge Circle in the Leisure Village West retirement community.

Joyce was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have seen John Joyce or have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at (732) 657-6111.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey